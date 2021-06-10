Here is the proof: Andhra Pradesh Minister Mekapati tweets projects' details

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that investments to the tune of Rs 29,780.86 crore were landed in Andhra Pradesh after the formation of the YSRC government in May 2019, Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy tweeted the list of industries and investments that came to the State in the last two years. He shared the details of 65 large and mega industries grounded from June, 2019 to May, 2021 with an investment of Rs 29,780.86 crore, providing employment to 45,049 people.Mekapati also posted the list of projects under active consideration.

He shared the details like the name of the projects, sector, district, committed investment and committed employment.He claimed that new industries have been established in the state even during the Covid pandemic. In fact, the Industries Minister released the progress of various projects at a press conference on Tuesday and explained that in the MSME front, 13,885 units were set up with an investment of Rs 4,220.71 crore, creating 88,516 jobs. Also, 62 projects are under implementation with a total investment of Rs 36,384.29 crore, he had said.However, following criticism from the TDP, the minister took to Twitter on Wednesday and posted the details of investments that came in the state in the last two years.