STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Here is the proof: Andhra Pradesh Minister Mekapati tweets projects' details

However, following criticism from the TDP, the minister took to Twitter on Wednesday and posted the details of investments that came in the state in the last two years.

Published: 10th June 2021 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy

Andhra Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that investments to the tune of Rs 29,780.86 crore were landed in Andhra Pradesh after the formation of the YSRC government in May 2019, Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy tweeted the list of industries and investments that came to the State in the last two years. He shared the details of 65 large and mega industries grounded from June, 2019 to May, 2021 with an investment of Rs 29,780.86 crore,  providing employment to 45,049 people.Mekapati also posted the list of projects under active consideration.

He shared the details like the name of the projects, sector, district, committed investment and committed employment.He claimed that new industries have been established in the state even during the Covid pandemic. In fact, the Industries Minister released the progress of various projects at a press conference on Tuesday and explained that in the MSME front, 13,885 units were set up with an investment of Rs 4,220.71 crore, creating 88,516 jobs. Also, 62 projects are under implementation with a total investment of Rs 36,384.29 crore, he had said.However, following criticism from the TDP, the minister took to Twitter on Wednesday and posted the details of investments that came in the state in the last two years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh industry projects Andhra investments
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp