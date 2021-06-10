Hidden Sprouts demolition appalling: Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reacting sharply to the demolition of Hidden Sprouts, a special school for differently abled children in Visakhapatnam, TDP chief and Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday appealed to the government to support non-profit organisations serving the society in true spirit, and demanded action against officials responsible for the demolition.

In a letter to Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, the TDP chief termed the demolition “appalling and disgusting” and said, “It is sad that the government has targeted Hidden Sprouts. The school was leased by GVMC in 2013 with two rooms and is currently running with about 190 students. It is to be noted that a majority of the children come from financially unstable families.’’Alleging that the demolition was carried out without giving any written notice, Naidu said it is a shame that such an atrocious act was allowed in a civilised society.