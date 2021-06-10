STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lokesh deplores minister claim on industries, jobs 

The minister seemed to project these massive J tax collections as investments in the AP State industrial growth, he alleged.

Published: 10th June 2021 09:50 AM

Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh in a public meeting at Unguturu.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh Nara Lokesh (Photo | Twitter/Nara Lokesh)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has accused the YSRC government of misleading people by making ‘wrong claims’ on the setting up of large-scale industries in the State. Lokesh asked whether Industries Minister Goutham Reddy could give any proof for the so called 65 major industries that came up in the past two years.

On the contrary, many industries were harassed and forced to pay Rs 30,000 crore towards J-tax (Jagan tax). The minister seemed to project these massive J tax collections as investments in the AP State industrial growth, he alleged.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Lokesh said that the only companies that came up in the Jagan regime were some false liquor companies that were selling President’s Medal whiskey and Andhra Star brandy. No new genuine companies have come to Andhra Pradesh considering the hostile and extortionist attitude of the ruling party leaders, he alleged. 

He said that AP stood in the 3rd and 4th positions in investments in the previous five-year regime of the TDP but now it slipped to 13th rank. “Within a short period, the YSRC leaders did irreparable damage to the industrial profile,” he claimed. 

Comments

