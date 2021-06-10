Ramatheertham temple will ready by Jan 2022: Velampalli

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that the State government is committed to the protection of temples and sentiments of Hindus, Minister for Endowments Velampalli Srinivasa Rao has said the development of Ramatheertham Sita Lakshmana Kodandarama temple in Nellimarla mandal of Vizianagaram district will be completed by January next year.

During his visit to the temple on Wednesday, Srinivasa Rao said Durga temple executive officer (EO) D Bramarambha was appointed as a special officer for the project and arrangements have been made to make the temple a stone structure. Experts from Chilakaluripet were roped in for the temple construction.

Later, the minister conducted a review meeting and said the government is keen on developing commercial lands belonging to the Endowments department and thus generating revenue from them.The minister also released the blueprint of the temple along with the Endowments department officials commissioner P Arjuna Rao, special Officer Bramarambha and others. The state government allotted `3 crore for the temple development.

Steps will be built and electricity lines will be laid to the temple on the Bodikonda hillock.Executive Officer of Ramatheertham BVV Prasad said sculpture work has started at Chilakaluripeta as per the Agama Sastra Pandits’ advice. The construction of the temple at the hilltop will be started very soon.

Meanwhile, the government appointed regional commissioner Bramaramha as a special officer to sort out the problems in electrification, water facility and other infrastructure and speed up the works. “We are looking for an auspicious date in January for opening the new temple and reinstallation of idols,’’ he said.