Vizag Steel plant employees to serve fresh strike notice

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Steel plant employees unions have decided to serve a fresh strike notice on June 14 on the management to go on a one-day strike on June 30 demanding immediate wage revision, which has been pending since 2017. AITUC general secretary D Adinarayana said all NJCS trade unions, including INTUC, CITU, AITUC, HMS, BMS and other membership unions of steel plant at a meeting on Wednesday decided to serve the fresh strike.

He said they will go initially on a one-day strike and if necessary they will go on a three-day strike. He said they have been demanding 15 per cent of MGB, 35 per cent increase in perks, variable DA, pension, revision of wages of contractual workers and other issues. As per the joint action plan devised at the meeting, the workers will observe a protest wearing black badges on June 28. The following day, on June 29, they will observe a hunger strike. They will go on one-day strike on June 30, he said.He said they will attend the meeting for negotiations if the management invites them.