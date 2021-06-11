STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM meets Amit Shah, seeks approval for HC in Kurnool

Raises special status demand too, besides nod for Polavaram revised cost estimates

Published: 11th June 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy calls on Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter’s residence in New Delhi on Thursday night. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to issue a renotification shifting the Andhra Pradesh High Court to Kurnool, grant special status to the State and also sought approvals for the 13 proposed new medical colleges among others.

The Chief Minister, who flew to New Delhi in the afternoon, had a hectic schedule throughout the day. After holding parleys with Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar  and Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar, he drove to the residence of Amit Shah late in the night and held talks with him for one-and-a-half hours.

During the meeting, Jagan explained to him as to why the decision was taken to shift the high court to Kurnool and recalled that the state Assembly had passed the three capitals bill in August last year to ensure decentralised administration and development. In this context, he reminded Shah that the BJP too had included the demand for HC in Kurnool in its 2019 election manifesto.

He also reiterated the demand for grant of special status as that alone could help the state recover from the loss it had suffered following the creation of Telangana. To bring affordable and quality healthcare to the people, Jagan informed the Home Minister, that his government was establishing 13 new medical colleges and requested him to expedite approvals for them. Permissions had been granted to three already, he said and also sought financial assistance to set up the colleges. 

Stating that AP is in the forefront in implementation of power sector reforms, the Chief Minister said in spite of that, the financial condition of the State’s energy sector is not good. He reminded the Home Minister of the promise made by the Centre to help the State in this regard.

The Chief Minister further requested Shah to take measures to aid the state in surrendering power purchased from Kudigi and Vallur Thermal Power Plants at a higher cost. Explaining that the cost of power from those two power plants is high and the state has to pay fixed charges of Rs 325 crore every year, he said it is putting a heavy financial strain on the Discoms in the state. There is a 40-year power purchase agreement between the state Discoms and those two power plants. Stating that the Andhra Pradesh power sector is burdened with Rs 50,000 crore debts, he requested Shah to restructure the loans. 

Earlier, Jagan met Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to get approval for the Revised Cost Estimates of the Polavaram Irrigation Project as recommended by the technical advisory committee of the ministry along with the Central Water Commission and the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA). 
He also urged him to consider the water supply component as an integral part of the irrigation component as this would be in consonance with the guidelines followed by the Ministry of Jal Shakti towards national projects. He also requested him to reimburse the expenditure incurred by the State without restricting itself to component-wise eligibility.

Jagan asked Shekhawat to reimburse the amount for land acquisition and R&R compensation for the project-affected families as per the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. He urged the minister to shift the headquarters of PPA from Hyderabad to Rajamahendravaram. 

During his meeting with Prakash Javadekar, Jagan requested him to solve problems in environmental clearances regarding stocking works of the PIP . He also met Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar. He said 30.76 lakh house site pattas were distributed to the poor. About 28.30 lakh houses will be constructed — 15 lakh this year. He requested Rajiv Kumar to discuss with the ministries concerned and make the cost for development of infrastructure in those colonies a part of assistance given to the state governments under the PMAY. 

Consider water component too 
The CM urged Jal Shakti Minister Shekhawat to consider water supply component as an integral part of the irrigation component as per the norms followed on national projects. He also urged Singh to reimburse expenditure incurred by the State on the project without restricting to component-wise eligibility.

Shift PPA hq from Hyd to Rajahmundry
Jagan also asked Shekhawat to reimburse the amount for land acquisition and R&R compensation for project-affected families as per the Land Acquisition Act-2013. He further wanted the minister to shift the headquarters of the Polavaram Project Authority from Hyderabad to Rajahmundry at the earliest

Other requests 
Release PDS subsidy dues worth Rs 3,229 crore 
Release MGNREGS dues worth Rs 4,652.70 cr  
Release dues worth Rs 1,026.95 crore to local bodies under XIV and XV Finance Commission Grants
Give assent to AP Disha Bill and  AP Land Titling Authority Bill, 2020
Establish Central Tribal University at Salur in Vizianagaram 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy Amit Shah Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp