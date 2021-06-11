Covid-19 affects below 40 more in Anantapur

CP Venugopal By

Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: People in the age group of 19-40 are the most Covid-affected in the district as their positivity rate stands at 47.2 per cent. Of the total affected, 59.19 per cent of them are men and 40.80 per cent are women. Ten transgenders have contracted coronavirus. A look at the prevalence of Covid in the district shows that the positivity rate in urban areas is 12.61 per cent, while it is 6.83 per cent in rural areas. The overall positivity rate stands at 8.53 per cent as Anantapur has recorded a total of 1,46,052 Covid cases from 17,05,122 samples collected so far.

According to the official data, the highest number of positive cases has been reported in the age group of 19-30 with 25.93 per cent, followed by those in the age group of 31-40 with 21.27 per cent. In the age group of 91-100, the Covid incidence is just 0.01 per cent, while it is 0.53 per cent in the age group of 81-90. In the age group of 1-10, the incidence is 2.06 per cent.People in the age group of 19-30 are the most affected as 22,694 men and 15,180 women have contracted coronavirus in the district so far.

A total of 161 people in 91-100 age group have contracted the virus, while 775 in the age group of 81-90 have tested positive. A total of 3,022 cases have been reported in the age group of 1-10. Both men and women in the age group of 91-100 are the least affected. Only 90 men and 71 women in the age group have tested positive for Covid so far. The low incidence of Covid among the elderly is largely attributed to their stay at home during lockdown and Covid restrictions. Those who contracted the virus in the age groups are said to be primary or secondary contacts of infectees.

When it comes to urban-rural divide, the district has an urban population of 9,76,703 and the positivity rate among them is 12.61 per cent. According to the official data, 64,502 people of the total 5,11,549 who gave their samples, have tested positive. The rural population in the district is 26,92,489. Of the total 11,93,573 samples collected, 81,550 have tested positive. Of the total 1.46 lakh cases, 86,452 are men and 59,590 women.