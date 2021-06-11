STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh logs 8,239 new COVID-19 cases, 61 deaths 

A health worker in PPE takes swab samples of a man for RT PCR COVID19 test, in New Delhi

A health worker in PPE takes swab samples of a man for RT PCR COVID-19 test. (File Photo | ANI)

By PTI

AMARAVATI: More than 1.01 lakh sample tests turned out 8,239 fresh coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh, while 11,135 patients had recovered and 61 more succumbed in 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday.

The state Covid-19 chart showed 17,96,122 total positives, 16,88,198 recoveries and 11,824 deaths so far, according to the latest bulletin. The active caseload decreased to 96,100, the bulletin said. While the overall positivity rate after 2.02 crore tests came to around 8 per cent, the recovery rate once again rose to 94 per cent, according to Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal.

Of the total active cases, more than 71,000 were now in home isolation, 8,963 in Covid Care Centres and 15,951 in hospitals.

"At the peak of the infection (during May), there were 625 hospitals in the state treating Covid-19 patients but the number has come down to 454 as the number of cases has fallen drastically. Also, more than 2,200 ICU beds and over 11,000 oxygen beds are now vacant in hospitals," the official pointed out.

Oxygen consumption too reduced significantly from 650 tonnes during the peak to about 370 tonnes now, the Principal Secretary said.

According to the bulletin, Chittoor district reported the highest 1,396 fresh cases in 24 hours, followed by East Godavari with 1,271. West Godavari added 887 and the remaining 10 districts registered less than 700 new cases each.

Kadapa became the 11th district in AP to log more than one lakh Covid-19 cases as it reported 693 cases afresh in a day. Only Krishna (94,811) and Vizianagaram (77,331) are at the bottom of the state Covid-19 chart.

In 24 hours, Chittoor reported 10 fresh fatalities, Prakasam, Srikakulam and West Godavari seven each, Visakhapatnam six, Anantapuramu and East Godavari five each, Kadapa and Krishna four each, Guntur, Kurnool and SPS Nellore two each.

Visakhapatnam also crossed the 1,000 toll mark, becoming the fifth in the state. Meanwhile, the total deaths in AP due to mucormycosis (Black Fungus) increased to 138.

The state now has 1,307 active Black Fungus cases but the number is reducing in proportion to the decline in coronavirus cases.

