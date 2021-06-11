STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Plan to move 10,400 PDFs by July-end: Andhra minister Anil  

The other infrastructure is being developed. Steps are being taken to move 10,400 PDFs to the R and R colonies by the end of July.

Published: 11th June 2021 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav

Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav (File Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar said that efforts were being made to move 10,400 project displaced families (PDFs) of Polavaram to R and R colonies by the end of July. All the departments concerned were directed to expedite the works to complete them in the stipulated time.

In a review meeting on LARR along with Deputy Chief Minister (health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) and Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) in Vijayawada on Thursday, the minister took stock of the progress of various components of the R and R colonies including houses, roads, sewage and other components. 

He said that 2,109 PDFs from Polavaram, Kukunuru and Velerupadu mandals of West Godavari district were moved to 19 R and R colonies. “The houses in the remaining 30 R and R colonies are almost completed. The other infrastructure is being developed. Steps are being taken to move 10,400 PDFs to the R and R colonies by the end of July. Of the 10,400, 7,805 PDFs will be moved to the houses built by the government and the remaining 2,595 PDFs are building houses on their own,” the minister explained.

Alla Nani and Perni Nani have directed the officials concerned to expedite the execution works.Later, in a press conference in Tadepalli, the water resources minister reiterated that the government was committed to provide water from the national project by Kharif-2022 even though Covid-19 has hampered the pace of works. He also flayed the TDP leaders for making baseless allegations. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anil Kumar Water resources Andhra
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp