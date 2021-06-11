Plan to move 10,400 PDFs by July-end: Andhra minister Anil  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar said that efforts were being made to move 10,400 project displaced families (PDFs) of Polavaram to R and R colonies by the end of July. All the departments concerned were directed to expedite the works to complete them in the stipulated time.

In a review meeting on LARR along with Deputy Chief Minister (health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) and Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) in Vijayawada on Thursday, the minister took stock of the progress of various components of the R and R colonies including houses, roads, sewage and other components.

He said that 2,109 PDFs from Polavaram, Kukunuru and Velerupadu mandals of West Godavari district were moved to 19 R and R colonies. “The houses in the remaining 30 R and R colonies are almost completed. The other infrastructure is being developed. Steps are being taken to move 10,400 PDFs to the R and R colonies by the end of July. Of the 10,400, 7,805 PDFs will be moved to the houses built by the government and the remaining 2,595 PDFs are building houses on their own,” the minister explained.

Alla Nani and Perni Nani have directed the officials concerned to expedite the execution works.Later, in a press conference in Tadepalli, the water resources minister reiterated that the government was committed to provide water from the national project by Kharif-2022 even though Covid-19 has hampered the pace of works. He also flayed the TDP leaders for making baseless allegations.