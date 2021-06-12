STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

8,239 new cases emerge from over 1 lakh sample tests, 11,135 recoveries

While the overall positivity rate after 2.02 crore tests came to around 8 per cent, the coronavirus recovery rate once again rose to 94 per cent.

Published: 12th June 2021 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker uses oxymeter to measures oxygen saturation level of a Covid positive patient at Covid care centre during Covid-19 induced lockdown, in Kolkata, Thursday, June 10, 2021.

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Though 1,01,863 samples were tested for Covid-19 in 24 hours ending Friday 9 am, only 8,239 returned positive, taking the overall caseload to 17,96,122. New recoveries continued to be more than the fresh infections as 11,135 more patients were declared Covid-negative. Overall recoveries shot up to 16,88,198. 

According to a media bulletin issued on Friday by the State Command Control Room (Covid-19), the total samples tested till date stood at 2,02,39,490. Only two districts — Chittoor (1,396) and East Godavari (1,271) — reported more than a thousand fresh cases in the state, while seven others reported less than five hundred cases each. Kurnool recprded the least number of cases (201). 

Except for Krishna and Vizianagaram districts, all others have reported more than one lakh cumulative cases. The caseload in East Godavari and Chittoor are over two lakh.Out of 96,100 active cases in the state, East Godavari accounted for 21,585, Chittoor 13,326 and Praksam 9,273. The least number of active cases were in Kurnool district (2,411). 

Out of the 61 deaths, ten were reported in Chittoor district, seven each in Prakasam, Srikakulam and West Godavari, six in Visakhapatnam, five each in Anantapur and East Godavari, four each in Kadapa and Krishna, two each in Guntur, Kurnool and Nellore. While the overall positivity rate after 2.02 crore tests came to around 8 per cent, the coronavirus recovery rate once again rose to 94 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 recoveries
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Socialism and Mamta Banerjee’s families are close relatives
Socialism marrying Mamta Banerjee? Yes, it's set to happen in Tamil Nadu soon!
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| ANI)
Centre 'abusing' some state governments instead of supporting them: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp