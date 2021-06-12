8,239 new cases emerge from over 1 lakh sample tests, 11,135 recoveries

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Though 1,01,863 samples were tested for Covid-19 in 24 hours ending Friday 9 am, only 8,239 returned positive, taking the overall caseload to 17,96,122. New recoveries continued to be more than the fresh infections as 11,135 more patients were declared Covid-negative. Overall recoveries shot up to 16,88,198.

According to a media bulletin issued on Friday by the State Command Control Room (Covid-19), the total samples tested till date stood at 2,02,39,490. Only two districts — Chittoor (1,396) and East Godavari (1,271) — reported more than a thousand fresh cases in the state, while seven others reported less than five hundred cases each. Kurnool recprded the least number of cases (201).

Except for Krishna and Vizianagaram districts, all others have reported more than one lakh cumulative cases. The caseload in East Godavari and Chittoor are over two lakh.Out of 96,100 active cases in the state, East Godavari accounted for 21,585, Chittoor 13,326 and Praksam 9,273. The least number of active cases were in Kurnool district (2,411).

Out of the 61 deaths, ten were reported in Chittoor district, seven each in Prakasam, Srikakulam and West Godavari, six in Visakhapatnam, five each in Anantapur and East Godavari, four each in Kadapa and Krishna, two each in Guntur, Kurnool and Nellore. While the overall positivity rate after 2.02 crore tests came to around 8 per cent, the coronavirus recovery rate once again rose to 94 per cent.