SEB files more than one lakh cases in its first year

Similarly, the SEB has also raided sand reaches and filed 9,470 cases and arrested 17,977 people and seized 5,38,889 tonnes of illegally transported sand.

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), which was formed to curb illegal transportation of liquor, sand and other illegal activities in the state on May 10 last, has filed a whopping 99,881 cases under the Excise Act (amendment) for illegal transportation of Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) from other neighbouring states such as Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in the first year.Also, another 9,470 cases were filed against 17,977 persons on the charges of illegal sand mining, 200 cases against ganja smugglers, around 100 cases for illegal supply and storage of banned tobacco products and Rs 8.75 crore was seized from gamblers.The SEB has completed one year. The bureau has officials from both the excise and police departments. 

According to SEB Commissioner Vineet Brijlal, 99,881  cases have been registered under the amended Prohibition and Excise Act against 1,30,606 persons in connection with NDPL smuggling from May 10, 2020 to May 23, 2021.He said 5,67,339 liters of NDPL, 72,116 liters of liquor from belt shops and 5,79,809 liters of illicit distilled (ID) liquor were seized and  1,60,36,888 liters of fermented jaggery wash was destroyed. As many as 27,266 vehicles and 3,43,929 KGs of black jaggery were seized in the last one year.Of the total accused arrested for bootlegging, 273 are government servants, including officials of excise and police department who were caught transporting NDPL. 

“The first year was so challenging as our men were forced to work in extremely dangerous conditions such as the Corona pandemic and lost some of our personnel to the virus. The SEB is working to achieve the State government plan to implement prohibition in a phased manner. The amended Excise Act is now in force in the state and it provides for more stringent punishment for violations,” the SEB Commissioner maintained.The punishment for repeat offenses has been increased from five years to eight under the new Act and simple offenses will now warrant two years imprisonment. “The seized liquor will be auctioned soon and the amount earned will be transferred to the government’s treasury,” the SEB chief added. 

Similarly, the SEB has also raided sand reaches and filed 9,470 cases and arrested 17,977 people and seized 5,38,889 tonnes of illegally transported sand. Also, the SEB carried out surprise raids and seized 1,40,05,789 packets of gutkha and other banned tobacco products and 2,036 logs of red sanders. “The duties and responsibilities of the SEB have increased now with the addition of curbing ganja peddling activities under its ambit. So far, Rs 14 crore worth 1,40,958 kg of ganja was seized and 5,009 ganja plants were destroyed,” Vineet Brijlal added.

