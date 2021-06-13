STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

2021-22 named ‘Year of Citrus’, action plan to obtain optimum yield

Sweet orange, which in local parlance is called ‘Chini’, is cultivated in 95,982 hectares.

Published: 13th June 2021 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Vendors selling oranges wait for customers at Azadpur market

Image for representational purpose. (File| EPS)

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After announcing 2020-21 as the year of coconut, the Horticulture Department named 2021-22 as the ‘Year of Citrus’. A committee of experts from  Dr YSR Horticulture University has come up with an action plan to improve citrus fruits cultivation in the state and focus on resolving problems of citrus farmers and provide a way forward for citrus cultivators to get optimum yield and revenue during the next one year. 

Minister for Agriculture and Horticulture Kurasala Kannababu on June 8 announced the year 2021-22 as ‘Citrus Year’ and called on scientist community to come up with new methods and technologies for optimum post harvest process like transportation and storage and provide the same to farmers cultivating different kinds of citrus fruits in the state. 

In Andhra Pradesh, two citrus fruits — sweet orange and acid lime — are cultivated extensively, mostly in Rayalaseema districts of Kadapa, Anantapur and south coastal districts of Nellore and Prakasam and to an extent in Guntur, West Godavari and East Godavari districts. 

Sweet orange, which in local parlance is called ‘Chini’, is cultivated in 95,982 hectares. The Sathgudi variety and to some extent Batavian (Bathaya) is cultivated in the state.  Acid lime is cultivated in 43,000 hectares and the production comes to around seven lakh metric tonnes. Balaji and Petturu, canker tolerant varieties developed in Tirupati and Petturu, are also  cultivated in the state.

Six lakh acid lime saplings of Balaji variety from the centres of ICAR-AICRP on fruits in Tirupati have been supplied to farmers till date, which may  improve the yield per hectare. With the increasing demand for sweet oranges, more farmers in the State are coming forward to take up the crop. However, both acid lime and sweet orange cultivators in the state have several problems that need the attention of the agriculture scientific community and finding solutions for these problems will be the focus this year.   

Horticulture university vice-chancellor T Janakiram, who was behind the concept of naming every year after a particular horticulture crop and focusing attention on improving yield and other aspects, said disease-free high yield saplings of sweet orange and acid lime will be provided to farmers. Adopting post-harvest technologies for improving exports of these fruits, crop management training for farmers at RBKs, research on pest and rot tolerant varieties and wider publicity for indigenous varieties will be the top priority. 

Horticulture University came up with a month-wise action plan for the year, which includes online training programmes, plantation of citrus seedlings in educational institutions, phone-in programmes for farmers, training in value addition through RBKs, organising Kisan Mela after Covid pandemic is under control.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
year of citrus Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at drive-through vaccination centre of Moolchand Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Single dose sufficient for those who recover from mild Covid, says AIIMS study
A medic collects nasal sample from a passenger at Dadar station to curb COVID-19 spread in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Did a delayed second dose give the delta variant an evolutionary helping hand?
PM Narendra Modi and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photos | PTI)
In a federal system, states are partners, not subordinates
Talk of non-BJP, non-Cong alliance  as Pawar meets Prashant Kishor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Why youngsters are more vulnerable in second Covid-19 wave ? | Doctors On Covid
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp