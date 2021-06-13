Andhra man arrested for molesting minor girl 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kuchipudi police booked a case under various sections of POCSO Act against a 20-year-old boy for impregnating a minor girl by cheating her on the pretext of marriage on Saturday.

The accused Durga Rao happens to be the neighbour of the victim and is reportedly married and has two children. According to Avanigadda DSP Mahaboob Basha, the accused was identified as a resident of ST Colony in Nudumolu Brahmana Cheruvu village and working in a private company in Avanigadda.

The accused developed acquaintance with the victim girl which turned into a relationship. Promising the girl to marry her, the accused exploited her sexually. Upon learning of the incident, the parents of the girl filed a complaint leading to the arrest of the accused.