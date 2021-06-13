Andhra Pradesh: Heavy rain over north coastal districts today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rains are likely to lash isolated parts of north coastal districts on Sunday under the influence of vigorous Southwest monsoon in the State.

On Monday, thunderstorm and lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in the north coastal districts, while light to moderate rains are likely at many places in north coastal districts, a few places in south coastal districts and isolated places over Rayalaseema region.

According to Indian Meteorological Department reports, the low-pressure area now lies over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of West Bengal and North Odisha. It is likely to move west-northwest wards across Odisha, Jharkhand and North Chhattisgarh during the next two to three days.