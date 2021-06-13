STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh’s COVID tally jumps 18 lakh-mark after 6,952 cases

Chittoor district reported the highest of 1,199 new infections followed by 1,167 in East Godavari.

Published: 13th June 2021 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers conduct door-to-door swab sample collection at Resavanipalem in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The new Covid-19 infections further came down to less than 7,000 in the past 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday, taking the overall tally past 18 lakh-mark. For the second consecutive day, more than one lakh samples were tested with a test positivity rate (TPR) of 6.4 per cent. This is the lowest positivity rate recorded in the past two months. The fatalities too have come down when compared to Friday.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, more than 1.08 lakh samples were tested in the 24 hours span from which 6,952 new infections emerged. Chittoor district reported the highest of 1,199 new infections followed by 1,167 in East Godavari. Barring these two districts, all the other districts logged less than 600 cases with the lowest of 228 in Nellore.

With the fresh spike in the cases, the overall tally in Nellore district went past 1.23 lakh, while the total cases went past 95,000 in Krishna. Similarly, the overall cases in East Godavari district went past 2.46 lakh, the highest among all the districts in the State, followed by 2.07 lakh in Chittoor. These are the only two districts with more than two lakh cases.

The recoveries, once again, stood on the higher side and with 11,577 patients recovering from the virus, the overall recoveries are now close to 17 lakh. The recovery rate now stands at 94 per cent. The active cases further came down to a little over 91,000 with the highest of 20,000-odd active cases in East Godavari district followed by nearly 13,000 in Chittoor. These are the only two districts with more than 10,000 active cases, while Vizianagaram has the lowest of 2,441 active cases.

The State logged 58 fatalities, taking the overall deaths to 11,882. Prakasam district reported the highest of 11 deaths followed by nine in Chittoor, six in East Godavari, five each in Annatapur, Krishna and Visakhapatnam, four each in Srikakulam and West Godavari, three in Kurnool, two each in Guntur and Vizianagaram and one each in Kadapa and Nellore.

With the fresh deaths, the overall fatalities in Anantapur have come close to 1,000. Five districts have reported more than 1,000 deaths so far, while Kadapa recorded the lowest of 576 cumulative deaths.

