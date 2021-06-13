‘Fulfil election promise on marriage schemes’: Rebel YSRC MP K Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju urges CM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rebel YSRC MP K Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju on Saturday urged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to fulfil the party’s promise of implementing YSR Pellikanuka and Shadi Mubarak schemes.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, the MP said the newly-wed couples of low-income groups of various sections of society were “lured” with a raise in contributory money to an extent of Rs 1 lakh to tide over the pre and post marriage expenses as part of the two schemes.

“The much-publicized YSR Pellikanuka and Shadi Mubarak, which were renamed from Kalyan Lakshmi and Dulhan respectively of the previous dispensation, have met a total neglect of our government,’’ the MP said, adding that not a single request for availing the benefit was processed.

The MP said two-and-half lakhs requests of eligible beneficiaries have piled up and it is unfair to play with the sentiment pertaining to an issue like marriage.

“I request you (Jagan) to clear all the pending files with a single nod and avoid a blemish to the name and stature of (former Chief Minister) Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy as upon his name the scheme is supposed to be delivered to the needy families,’’ he said.