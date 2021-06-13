STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Fulfil election promise on marriage schemes’: Rebel YSRC MP K Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju urges CM

The MP said two-and-half lakhs requests of eligible beneficiaries have piled up and it is unfair to play with the sentiment pertaining to an issue like marriage.

Published: 13th June 2021 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

 Rebel YSRC MP K Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju

Rebel YSRC MP K Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rebel YSRC MP K Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju on Saturday urged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to fulfil the party’s promise of implementing YSR Pellikanuka and Shadi Mubarak schemes.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, the MP said the newly-wed couples of low-income groups of various sections of society were “lured” with a raise in contributory money to an extent of Rs 1 lakh to tide over the pre and post marriage expenses as part of the two schemes.

“The much-publicized YSR Pellikanuka and Shadi Mubarak, which were renamed from Kalyan Lakshmi and Dulhan respectively of the previous dispensation, have met a total neglect of our government,’’ the MP said, adding that not a single request for availing the benefit was processed.

The MP said two-and-half lakhs requests of eligible beneficiaries have piled up and it is unfair to play with the sentiment pertaining to an issue like marriage.

“I request you (Jagan) to clear all the pending files with a single nod and avoid a blemish to the name and stature of (former Chief Minister) Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy as upon his name the scheme is supposed to be delivered to the needy families,’’ he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju YSR Pellikanuka and Shadi Mubarak schemes YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at drive-through vaccination centre of Moolchand Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Single dose sufficient for those who recover from mild Covid, says AIIMS study
A medic collects nasal sample from a passenger at Dadar station to curb COVID-19 spread in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Did a delayed second dose give the delta variant an evolutionary helping hand?
PM Narendra Modi and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photos | PTI)
In a federal system, states are partners, not subordinates
Talk of non-BJP, non-Cong alliance  as Pawar meets Prashant Kishor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Why youngsters are more vulnerable in second Covid-19 wave ? | Doctors On Covid
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp