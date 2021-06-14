21 copper plate inscriptions found in Srisailam

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Copper plate inscriptions dating back to the 14th or 16th century were found near Ghanta Matham of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam on Sunday. Initially, workers found 18 inscriptions while digging the ground as part of the renovation works. Three more inscriptions were unearthed later. The inscriptions are in Sanskrit and Telugu. A total of 35 inscriptions have been found during the renovation works till now.

“We are trying to decipher the inscriptions dating back to the reign of Vijayanagara, Gajapathi and Reddy Kings,” Srisailam temple EO KS Rama Rao told TNIE.After conducting an inquest, the inscriptions were stored in the temple strongroom. The EO said they found gold and silver coins during renovation works earlier. A Dhyana Mandir was unearthed in September, 2020. The temple management has proposed to set up a museum to exhibit the inscriptions, gold and silver coins found during renovation works on the temple premises. A proposal in this regard has been sent to the State government for approval, the EO added.