‘APTRANSCO initiative gets national attention’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: APTRANSO’S initiative of mapping power network based on ArcGIS (geographical information system), to manage and maintain transmission and distribution network in an efficient manner, is set to become a role model as the Southern Regional Load Despatch Centre of Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO), a government of India enterprise, deciding to replicate it for the entire southern region. Thology will help power grids to monitor in real time the operations right from overloading to areas prone to risk during natural calamities.

A communication has been sent to APTRANSCO requesting it to share information on the same. The officials said that APTRANSCO has introduced a comprehensive solution for displaying the total AP power network on the geographical system software ‘ArcGIS’ with the support of internal teams. The system, introduced in February, 2020, mapped the entire AP grid by geo-tagging substations, transmission and distribution lines, physical position and the entire transmission and distribution network of APTransco and APDiscoms.

The ArcGIS helps create grid maps of the entire AP network from consumer to generating stations, knowing the real time overloading or under loading of lines, creating the map of total assets boundaries of all power companies of AP, and identifying the vacant land, the officials added. Forecasting of weather and load scheduling, visualising areas, which could be affected during natural calamities, real time monitoring of lines patrolling and etc., are the other advantages of the ArcGIS system, they noted. “SRLDC said that the system was a beautiful one and that it would like to replicate it for the entire southern grid,” a statement said.