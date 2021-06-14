Delay in getting death certificates a cause of concern for victims’ kin   

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: Though the State government has announced Rs15,000 as financial support for the last rites of Covid-19 victims, most of the bereaved families are not in a position to avail of the benefit as the hospitals are not issuing death certificates immediately. This is due to shortage of staff in Ongole-Government General Hospital (GGH-RIMS) birth and death registration wing.

The family members of the victims are facing problems in claiming insurance and other benefits as they are not receiving the death certificates of victims on time. After the issue came to their notice, the authorities said they will increase the staff strength in the GGH birth and death registration wing soon.According to official information, 861 people have lost their lives due to Covid across the district so far and the death certificates of many victims have not been issued yet.

The State government and the Centre have announced financial support to the children who lost their father/ mother or both due to Covid-19. But many children, who lost their parents, have not received their parents' death certificates and due to this, they are unable to get the financial support from the government. Some of the legal heirs of the victims are still making rounds to the hospitals to get death certificate, which is mandatory to claim insurance, Provident Fund and other benefits.

“Nearly one month back, my father died due to Covid-19 and till date I have not received his death certificate from the hospital. Due to this, we are unable to get the insurance amount of my father. When contacted, the GGH authorities said that my father's name was not in the list of victims. We are planning to visit the GGH again to get the death certificate,” said PSR Srinivasa Rao of Chirala.

When contacted, Ongole-GGH-RIMS Medical Superintendent Dr D Sree Ramulu said, “In the GGH, we are issuing death certificates in 21-25 days and if anyone didn't receive their family member's death certificate, he can contact us at any time and we will give the certificate as early as possible.”

“Some of the Covid victims' family members are requesting us to mention the cause of death in the certificate. But there is no such column in the death certificate. If anybody specifically requests to mention the cause of death, we will make a separate note about it. We are short of staff in the hospital birth and death registration wing and very soon it will be resolved,” Dr Sree Ramulu explained.

Black fungus cases rise to 123 in Prakasam

Black fungus cases in the district are on the rise. With a few more additions on Saturday, the number of cases admitted to GGH has increased to 79. The district has recorded a total number of 123 black fungus cases. Among them, 13 died and five patients were discharged after their recovery