STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Delay in getting death certificates a cause of concern for victims’ kin   

According to official information, 861 people have lost their lives due to Covid across the district so far and the death certificates of many victims have not been issued yet. 

Published: 14th June 2021 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

For representational purposes

By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

ONGOLE: Though the State government has announced Rs15,000 as financial support for the last rites of Covid-19 victims, most of the bereaved families are not in a position to avail of the benefit as the hospitals are not issuing death certificates immediately. This is due to shortage of staff in Ongole-Government General Hospital (GGH-RIMS) birth and death registration wing. 

The family members of the victims are facing problems in claiming insurance and other benefits as they are not receiving the death certificates of victims on time. After the issue came to their notice, the authorities said they will increase the staff strength in the GGH birth and death registration wing soon.According to official information, 861 people have lost their lives due to Covid across the district so far and the death certificates of many victims have not been issued yet. 

The State government and the Centre have announced financial support to the children who lost their father/ mother or both due to Covid-19. But many children, who lost their parents, have not received their parents' death certificates and due to this, they are unable to get the financial support from the government. Some of the legal heirs of the victims are still making rounds to the hospitals to get death certificate, which is mandatory to claim insurance, Provident Fund and other benefits. 

“Nearly one month back, my father died due to Covid-19 and till date I have not received his death certificate from the hospital. Due to this, we are unable to get the insurance amount of my father. When contacted, the GGH authorities said that my father's name was not in the list of victims. We are planning to visit the GGH again to get the death certificate,” said PSR Srinivasa Rao of Chirala. 

When contacted, Ongole-GGH-RIMS Medical Superintendent Dr D Sree Ramulu said, “In the GGH, we are issuing death certificates in 21-25 days and if anyone didn't receive their family member's death certificate, he can contact us at any time and we will give the certificate as early as possible.” 

“Some of the Covid victims' family members are requesting us to mention the cause of death in the certificate. But there is no such column in the death certificate. If anybody specifically requests to mention the cause of death, we will make a separate note about it. We are short of staff in the hospital birth and death registration wing and very soon it will be resolved,” Dr Sree Ramulu explained. 

Black fungus cases rise to 123 in Prakasam 
Black fungus cases in the district are on the rise. With a few more additions on Saturday, the number of cases admitted to GGH has increased to 79. The district has recorded a total number of 123 black fungus cases. Among them, 13 died and five patients were discharged after their recovery 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 victims death certificates GGH-RIMS
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A worker shifts biomedical waste for disposal, at SVIMS in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)
Biomedical waste tsunami during second COVID wave, most in Kerala and Gujarat
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp