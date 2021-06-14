Dip in violence against women in Kadapa district

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Establishment of Disha police stations and efforts of women police have reportedly brought down crimes against women in Kadapa district.According to official statistics, as against eight dowry harassment deaths reported in 2020, any such case is yet to be reported in the district this year. Similarly, 83 domestic violence cases (section 498-A) were registered last year, but only 30 such cases were reported so far this year.

As many as 243 dowry harassment cases were reported in 2020; the figure stood at 78 in the first half of 2021. Abatement to suicide cases came down from 18 to six this year so far. As many as 21 women were murdered in 2020, while only seven such cases were registered in 2021 till date. As many as 219 instances of ‘insult to modesty’ and ‘affront to the decency and dignity of women’ came to the fore in 2020; the number of these cases reported in the the first half of 2021 stood at 62. Rape cases came down to 14 (till June 13) from 33 in 2020; from 59 POCSO cases last year, the district reported 20 such cases in 2021 so far.

In 2021, Disha police prevented 47 child marriages with the help of Childline and ICDS officials, and addressed 139 grievances brought to their notice through Spandana and petitions. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had launched Disha Police stations with an objective to ensure reduction in crimes against women in the state, and speedy justice to the victims.