STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Dip in violence against women in Kadapa district

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had launched Disha Police stations with an objective to ensure reduction in crimes against women in the state, and speedy justice to the victims. 

Published: 14th June 2021 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Crimes against women have spiralled with law and order emerging as a major challenge for the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.
By Express News Service

KADAPA: Establishment of Disha police stations and efforts of women police have reportedly brought down crimes against women in Kadapa district.According to official statistics, as against eight dowry harassment deaths reported in 2020, any such case is yet to be reported in the district this year. Similarly, 83 domestic violence cases (section 498-A) were registered last year, but only 30 such cases were reported so far this year. 

As many as 243 dowry harassment cases were reported in 2020; the figure stood at 78 in the first half of 2021. Abatement to suicide cases came down from 18 to six this year so far. As many as 21 women were murdered in 2020, while only seven such cases were registered in 2021 till date. As many as 219 instances of ‘insult to modesty’ and ‘affront to the decency and dignity of women’ came to the fore in 2020; the number of these cases  reported in the the first half of 2021 stood at 62. Rape cases came down to 14 (till June 13) from 33 in 2020; from 59 POCSO cases last year, the district reported 20 such cases in 2021 so far. 

In 2021, Disha police prevented 47 child marriages with the help of Childline and ICDS officials, and addressed 139 grievances brought to their notice through Spandana and petitions. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had launched Disha Police stations with an objective to ensure reduction in crimes against women in the state, and speedy justice to the victims. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Disha police stations crimes against women
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A worker shifts biomedical waste for disposal, at SVIMS in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)
Biomedical waste tsunami during second COVID wave, most in Kerala and Gujarat
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp