Banned tobacco products worth Rs 97 L seized in 48 hrs

GUNTUR: Guntur rural police conducted raids in Narasaraopet and Tenali subdivisions and recovered banned tobacco products such as gutka, khaini, cigarettes worth Rs 97.72 lakh in the last 48 hours, rural SP Vishal Gunni said. The special drive was carried out on the directions of DGP Gautam Sawang.

As part of the drive, 40 bags of gutka, khaini, and prohibited cigarettes worth Rs 63.20 lakh in Chilakaluripet, 40 bags of gutka worth Rs 11 lakh in Tenali, 54,128 packets of gutka worth Rs 6.23 lakh in Narasaraopet, 226 bags of khaini in Vinukonda worth Rs 11.20 lakh, and 18 bags of prohibited tobacco worth Rs 6 lakh were seized in Savlyapuram.

During primary investigation, we found out that the banned tobacco products were supplied by Bengaluru-based Subramanyam Traders and the owner of the firm Siddappa Anjaneya was supplying illegal substances to eight districts in Andhra Pradesh.

Two police teams were sent to Karnataka and other States. This apart, 10 people, who were involved in supplying and illegal transportation of the products, were also arrested, the SP said. He urged people to stay clear of banned tobacco products and appealed the to contact the rural police Whatsapp number 88662-68899 to report any kind of illegal activity.