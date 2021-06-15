STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MLA visits Covid-19 ward in Ruia Hospital

MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has appealed to people to avoid making allegations against doctors and nurses who have been offering their services during Covid-19.

TIRUPATI:  MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has appealed to people to avoid making allegations against doctors and nurses who have been offering their services during Covid-19. The MLA visited Covid-19 ward in SVR Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati on Monday. He inquired about the services being offered by the healthcare staff with patients in all Covid-19 wards.

He asked the doctors and staff to provide better services to the Covid-19 patients. Later addressing mediapersons, Karunakar Reddy said that it is a very good sign as the number of Covid-19 positive cases are on the wane in the last few days. “The doctors and nurses of Ruia hospital have been offering their best services and hope that they would continue to do it.

The staff have been monitoring each and every patient in the hospital. It is not fair on part of the Covid-19 patients’ attendants and kin of the victims who succumbed to the virus to fight with the doctors and nurses. They must understand the condition of the patient and then listen to the doctors’ version,” the MLA said. He praised the efforts of superintendent Dr Bharathi and her team. He said that the government would take measures to clear pending wages for home guards working in the hospital. He said he would appeal to the Health Minister.

