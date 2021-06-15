STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Sarpanches told to take lead role in Swachha Sankalpam

Speaking to mediapersons at the Panchayat Raj Commissioner office at Tadepalli near here, the minister called upon the sarpanches to take part in the drive to keep their villages clean.

Published: 15th June 2021 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Swachh Survekshan

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Ahead of launching ‘Jagananna Swachha Sankalpam’, a 100-day sanitation drive from July 8, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy commenced ‘Jagananna Swachha Sankalpa Shankaravam’ on Monday as part of preparing the Sarpanches for the massive sanitation drive aimed at turning the villages clean.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Panchayat Raj Commissioner office at Tadepalli near here, the minister called upon the sarpanches to take part in the drive to keep their villages clean. He felt that the programme will give a platform to them to elevate politically at mandal and district levels.

Stating that there was 95 per cent decline in communicable diseases in villages this year compared to the previous year following the conduct of a sanitation drive for a fortnight, he said the fact was revealed by a survey conducted by an agency at the national level.  He wanted the Sarpanches to implement Jagananna Swachha Sankalpam, to be launched on July 8, marking the birth anniversary of former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy, on a successful note.

Timeline 
1st to 10th day  launching the programme, sensitising people
11th to 20th day  door-to-door campaigning
21st to 30th day  focus on solid waste mgmt
31st to 40th day  mobilisation of resources
41st to 50th day sensitising people on separation of dry and wet waste
51st to 60th day  construction of community soak pits as part of liquid waste management

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagananna Swachha Sankalpam Rural Development
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp