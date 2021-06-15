Sarpanches told to take lead role in Swachha Sankalpam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of launching ‘Jagananna Swachha Sankalpam’, a 100-day sanitation drive from July 8, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy commenced ‘Jagananna Swachha Sankalpa Shankaravam’ on Monday as part of preparing the Sarpanches for the massive sanitation drive aimed at turning the villages clean.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Panchayat Raj Commissioner office at Tadepalli near here, the minister called upon the sarpanches to take part in the drive to keep their villages clean. He felt that the programme will give a platform to them to elevate politically at mandal and district levels.

Stating that there was 95 per cent decline in communicable diseases in villages this year compared to the previous year following the conduct of a sanitation drive for a fortnight, he said the fact was revealed by a survey conducted by an agency at the national level. He wanted the Sarpanches to implement Jagananna Swachha Sankalpam, to be launched on July 8, marking the birth anniversary of former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy, on a successful note.

Timeline

1st to 10th day launching the programme, sensitising people

11th to 20th day door-to-door campaigning

21st to 30th day focus on solid waste mgmt

31st to 40th day mobilisation of resources

41st to 50th day sensitising people on separation of dry and wet waste

51st to 60th day construction of community soak pits as part of liquid waste management