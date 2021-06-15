‘Surrender encroached lands or face music’

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Monday asked those occupying the government lands to surrender them voluntarily. Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, the minister said the government will not spare any person, irrespective of their party affiliation, if they encroach a government land. “In the last two years after the YSRC came to power, 430 acres in 296 cases of encroachments were released,” he added. He clarified that there was no role of the YSRC in the demolitions, and the officials acted purely on the basis of records.

“However, some are alleging that the demolitions were undertaken at the behest of YSR C leaders. Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had said even before the elections that his government will take action against encroachments... The government is committed to housing-for-all initiative, and developing Visakhapatnam.” He questioned the motive of Palla Srinivasa Rao’s family members meeting revenue officials if it was not regarding the ‘encroached’ lands. Palla had sought exemption from 22A for lands in survey number 12 when TDP was in power.

Muttamsetti said the officials are verifying records in survey numbers 35, 36 and 37 in Tunglam to ascertain the facts. “The officials have information that engineering works are going on in 41 acres.” Stating that the court decision will be respected, he appealed to all political leaders to cooperate with the government fthe or development of Visakhapatnam. Speaking at a separate media conference, Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnadh said the TDP leaders had no right to talk on land encroachments.

“Only Visakhapatnam has the potential to become a tier-1 city in the state and Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on protecting government lands... Chandrababu Naidu gave licence to TDP leaders to grab lands when he was in power,” he alleged. He said the YSRC is committed to protect the government lands and will take action against all leaders involved in the encroachments.