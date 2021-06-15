Vahana Mitra launch today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will release a financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each under the third phase of the YSR Vahana Mitra scheme on Tuesday for the eligible auto rickshaw and taxi drivers one month in advance, by crediting Rs 248.47 crore into the accounts of 2,48,468 beneficiaries.As many as 42,932 beneficiaries have applied for the scheme this year, and a total of 2,48,468 will be receiving the aid and over two lakh persons have benefitted in the previous year. As part of this scheme, financial assistance will be provided to drivers who have their own auto, taxi and maxi cabs. Out of the total 2,48,468 beneficiaries selected under the scheme, 59,692 are SCs, 1,38,372 are BCs, 9,910 are STs and 40,494 are OCs.