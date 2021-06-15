STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vahana Mitra launch today

Out of the total 2,48,468 beneficiaries selected under the scheme, 59,692 are SCs, 1,38,372 are BCs, 9,910 are STs and 40,494 are OCs.

Published: 15th June 2021 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will release a financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each under the third phase of the YSR Vahana Mitra scheme on Tuesday for the eligible auto rickshaw and taxi drivers one month in advance, by crediting Rs 248.47 crore into the accounts of 2,48,468 beneficiaries.As many as 42,932 beneficiaries have applied for the scheme this year, and a total of 2,48,468 will be receiving the aid and over two lakh persons have benefitted in the previous year. As part of this scheme, financial assistance will be provided to drivers who have their own auto, taxi and maxi cabs. Out of the total 2,48,468 beneficiaries selected under the scheme, 59,692 are SCs, 1,38,372 are BCs, 9,910 are STs and 40,494 are OCs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSR Vahana Mitra scheme financial assistance
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp