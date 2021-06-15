Vahana Mitra launch today

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will release a financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each under the third phase of the YSR Vahana Mitra scheme on Tuesday for the eligible auto rickshaw and taxi drivers one month in advance, by crediting Rs 248.47 crore into the accounts of 2,48,468 beneficiaries.As many as 42,932 beneficiaries have applied for the scheme this year, and a total of 2,48,468 will be receiving the aid and over two lakh persons have benefitted in the previous year. As part of this scheme, financial assistance will be provided to drivers who have their own auto, taxi and maxi cabs. Out of the total 2,48,468 beneficiaries selected under the scheme, 59,692 are SCs, 1,38,372 are BCs, 9,910 are STs and 40,494 are OCs.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Mumbai's Dharavi records zero Covid-19 cases for second consecutive day
Mandatory gold hallmarking to come into force from June 16, initially in 256 districts: Centre
Videocon insolvency: Creditors to take 96 per cent haircut on dues; NCLT says bidder 'paying almost nothing'
Law against conversion through marriage comes into force in Gujarat
Ronaldo scores 2, Portugal beats Hungary 3-0 at Euro 2020
It is time to move on and get closure: Vishwanathan Anand on Kamath's misdemanour in simul event