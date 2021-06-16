STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh: Family of good samaritan auto driver, who died due to COVID-19, left in lurch

The family of an auto driver, who offered free service to pregnant women for a decade, is now looking for help as its breadwinner has fallen victim to COVID-19.

Banala Aruna with her daughter Vagdevi

Banala Aruna (R) with her daughter Vagdevi. (Photo| EPS)

VIZIANAGARAM: The family of an auto driver, who offered free service to pregnant women for a decade, is now looking for help as its breadwinner has fallen victim to COVID-19. Banala Madhusudan Rao of Vivekananda Colony in Vizianagaram used to offer free transport to pregnant women 24x7 though he was poor.

Rao lost his parents in his childhood, but he could lead a normal life with the help of his elder brother Jagadeeswara Rao. Unfortunately, Jagadeeswara Rao died of illness in April. After his brother's death, Rao tested positive for COVID-19 on May 15 and breathed his last on May 29. 

He is  survived by his wife Aruna and 6-year-old daughter Vagdevi. Aruna, an illiterate, is not in a position to sustain herself and nourish her daughter. She has to repay nearly Rs 2 lakh debt as Rao's hospitalisastion cost a lot. "Even if I sell the auto, I could not repay the debt. We have to pay dues to  the auto financier also," she said.

She has been under pressure from the owner of the house  as the rent for the past three months is due. She has been asked to vacate the house as she has no source of income to run the family.  "I have to look for a source of livelihood for myself and to take care of my daughter," she said.

"My husband did a lot of social service for over a decade. He attended every phone call received from those in need round-the-clock. He offered free transport to pregnant women during their regular visits to hospital. Now, my future is bleak. I am finding it extremely difficult to feed my daughter," she said, seeking help from the government as well as philanthropists.

Those who want to help Aruna, can contact her on mobile Nos. 8977504095 and 9347370574 and those who want to send financial aid can deposit the amount in her SBI account No. 20243079633.

  • SBI Account No: 20243079633

  • SBI, Vizianagaram Fort Branch, IFSC Code: SBIN0001004

