COVID-19: Death toll goes past 12,000 in Andhra Pradesh with 53 more fatalities

All 13 districts in Andhra Pradesh each registered less than 900 fresh cases of coronavirus, adding to 5,741 and taking the overall tally to 18,20,134.

Published: 16th June 2021 08:39 AM

A health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at city railway station in Bengaluru

Representational image (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the second consecutive day, all 13 districts in Andhra Pradesh each registered less than 900 fresh cases of coronavirus, adding to 5,741 and taking the overall tally to 18,20,134, according to the latest official health bulletin on Tuesday. The fresh spike, which emerged from 96,153 sample tests, was, however, more than Monday’s aggregate of 4,549.  

Meanwhile, overall fatalities went past 12,000 with 53 more deaths, seven less than on Monday. According to the media bulletin, East Godavari logged the highest of 831 cases, and closely followed by 830 in Chittoor, in 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am.

Ten districts, excluding West Godavari, reported less than 500 new positives, with the lowest of 130 in Kurnool.

The overall caseload in Anantapur shot past 1.50 lakh, 96,000 in Krishna, 1.15 lakh in Srikakulam and 2.09 lakh in Chittoor. Recoveries, once again, stood more than the new cases.

With more than 10,000 patients testing negative for Covid, the overall recoveries stood at 17.32 lakh. The active cases came down to a little over 75,000. 

Chittoor added 12 to its toll. East Godavari had six, Kadapa, Krishna, Prakasam, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam four each, Anantapur, Guntur and West Godavari three each, Kurnool, Nellore and Vizianagaram two fresh deaths each in a day.

Cement makers donate 200 oxygen concentrators

South Indian Cement Manufacturers' Association ( SICMA) on Tuesday donated 200 oxygen concentrators worth Rs 2 crore to Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF). Each concentrator, which has a capacity of 10 litre, will help in addressing the oxygen need of the hospitals.

A delegation comprising Bharathi Cements director (marketing) M Ravinder Reddy, Sagar Cements MD Dr S Anand Reddy and SICMA CEO Injeti Gopinath handed over the oxygen concentrators to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here

