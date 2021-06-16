STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In a first, Yadav community member from Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh Legislature Council

Since the formation of AP Legislative Council in 1958, almost 30 MLCs were elected from Kadapa district and this is for the first time that a person from the Yadav community was given an opportunity.

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: For the first time, a person belonging to the Yadav community from Kadapa district, the home turf of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, was nominated to the State Legislature Council. Since the formation of AP Legislative Council in 1958, almost 30 MLCs were elected from Kadapa district and this is for the first time that a person from the Yadav community was given an opportunity.

All the political parties, till date, including the TDP, Congress and YSRC have been nominating persons belonging to either Reddy, Balija or Muslim community leaders to the Council in view of the large size of their population. Of the 30 MLCs elected from the district, 18 belong to the Reddy community while the remaining 12 BCs and Muslims.

The district has an approximate population of 1.80 lakh Yadavs and Proddutur alone has an approximate population of over 20,000 Yadavs. Governor Biswabusan Harichandan on Monday gave consent for the appointment of R Ramesh Yadav, the YSRC leader from Proddutur in Kadapa, apart from three others, as MLCs. 

Ramesh Yadav is the son of Venkatasubbaiah, who worked as in-charge chairman of Proddutur municipality earlier. An M.Tech graduate, Ramesh Yadav was given ticket to contest the recently held elections to Proddutur municipality from 11th ward and was even assured the post of chairman, if the party wins, by local MLA R Shivaprasad Reddy.

Even as the party won the municipality, due to changed equations, the party leadership chose a woman from the weaver community for the chairperson post. As four MLC seats under Governor quota fell vacant, the MLA along with Ramesh Yadav met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy recently. 

Ramesh Yadav said the day would be remembered forever as a person belonging to Yadav community was given an opportunity in the Council.Since the formation of government in 2019 by the YSRC, a total of 15 MLCs were elected under nominated and MLA quotas and 11 of them have been given to BCs, SCs and Minorities. 

P Ravindra Babu, Balli Kalyana Chakravarti, Dokka Manikya Varaprasad, Koyya Moshen Raju (all SCs), Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, Duvvada Srinivas, Potula Sunita, Ramesh Yadav, C Ramachandraiah (all BCs), Zakia Khanum, Muhammad Iqbal and Mohammed Karimunnisa (all minorities), Challa Bhagirathareddy, Lella Appireddy and Thota Trimurthulu (OCs) are the members elected as MLCs from the YSRC since 2019.

