Cops step up combing operations after Andhra encounter in which six Maoists were killed

Police are continuing combing operations as they suspect that top Maoist leaders Aruna and Jagan may have escaped after the incident

Published: 17th June 2021 02:10 PM

Maoists

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A tense situation is prevailing in the agency villages in Koyyuru mandal following Wednesday's encounter between Greyhounds and Maoists in Teegalametta forest area under the Mampa police station in the mandal in which six Maoists were killed.

Police are continuing combing operations as they suspect that top Maoist leaders Aruna and Jagan may have escaped after the incident. Some villagers said they were hearing occasional firing in the forest area for the last 24 hours.

Police pickets were posted to prevent movement of vehicles towards Palakajeedi, Vennelapalem and Palasamudram villages by the Y Ramavaram police. Meanwhile, even after 24 hours, the bodies of the slain Maoists were not shifted from the encounter site.

As many as 400 policemen are reportedly combing every inch of the forest area. Villagers are staying indoors in fear. The police, however, are taking no chances and checking every vehicle passing on the road in Koyyuru mandal particularly Mampa and Palasamudram areas.

