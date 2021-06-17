Curfew to be extended with more relaxations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the partial curfew in effect in the state since May 5 would be extended further with more relaxations. The curfew yielded the desired results by containing the spread of Covid-19, he asserted.Reviewing the Covid-19 situation on Wednesday, Jagan said the strategy adopted by the state gave good results and the number of cases were coming down. “The positivity rate is coming down—from 25.56 per cent on May 15, it came down to 5.97 per cent,’’ he said and added the same was done without impacting the economy or disrupting the livelihood of people.

Jagan asked the officials to continue the ongoing fever survey every week and cover every house. “If any person is found with Covid symptoms, test them and provide them treatment. If the person tests positive for Covid, take necessary follow up action immediately.’’ The CM wanted the officials to focus on those who show symptoms during the survey for testing.Anticipating that the number of cases would come down further in a week, Jagan Mohan Reddy said there might not be the necessity to conduct more number of tests in the coming days.

Complimenting the district collectors for their work in containing the spread of the virus and implementing YSR Aarogyasri, the chief minister said 89 per cent of people have taken Covid treatment under Aarogyasri. “As of date, over 16,000 people are undergoing Covid treatment in the state and, of them, more than 14 000 people are being treated under Aarogyasri.’’ He instructed the collectors to ensure that private strictly follow the rules and regulations, and do not charge more than the prescribed rates. “Do not hesitate to shut down erring hospitals. Act tough against those who exploit the situation,’’ he said and added penalties should be imposed on first-time offenders, and cases be filed against repeat offenders.

With regard to ‘104’ call center, Jagan asked the collectors to ensure their effective functioning as Covid one-stop centres. “’104’ should be the first thought of the people for all things Covid.” Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to be focused even though the number of cases are declining. “Do not relax as there is a decline in cases,’’ he told the Collectors.On the possibility of the third wave, the CM directed the officials to be prepared for it. “Since studies show that children are susceptible to the infection in the possible third wave, officials should be prepared with a good action plan,’’ he said and added that three state-of-the-art hospitals--at Visakhapatnam, Krishna-Guntur and Tirupati--will be set up for pediatric treatment. He wanted the collectors to identify lands for the hospitals.

He directed the officials to prepare an action plan at district level for the next two months and implement it. “Check the quality of ICU beds in teaching hospitals and provision of medical care to infants and ensure that oxygen beds are available at CHCs and area hospitals. Provide training to the nurses in providing treatment to children,’’ he told officials.

Further, the Chief Minister ordered the officials not to deviate from the prescribed vaccination policy. Stating that the vaccine production in the country is very low and there is a need to increase the capacity to efficiently vaccinate people, he said: “Although 3.5 crore people have to be vaccinated, so far only 26,33,351 have received two doses of vaccine, and 6,90,710 have received a single dose of vaccine. There is a long way to go still.”

