Girl set afire for seeking to marry for love

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A 20-year-old girl was allegedly set afire by her parents and brother at Rayachoti on Tuesday night as she refused to get married with the boy chosen by them and wanted to marry the one whom she loved. Rayachoti DSP R Vasudevan on Wednesday said Pathan Mohammed Shareef and his wife Munawar Jahan were looking for matrimonial alliances for their daughter Pathan Tahseen. The girl reportedly fell in love with Imran, who is a close relative of the family.

Tahseen made it clear that she would marry Imran against the wishes of her patents. Rejecting her proposal, Shareef and Jahan and their younger son Pathan Tajuddin threatened to kill Tahseen if she failed to marry the boy chosen by them. They entered into a heated argument with Tahseen on the issue on Tuesday night. As tempers ran high, Tajuddin brought petrol from his bike and threw it on the face of Tahseen and set her afire, the DSP said. When Tahseen cried for help, neighbours went to her rescue. They doused the flames and shifted her to a private hospital in the town. Later, Tahseen was shifted to Government General Hospital in Kadapa for better treatment, the DSP said.

Parents, brother arrested

Based on the statement of Tahseen, police registered a case of attempt to murder against her parents and brother. The three accused were arrested and remanded.