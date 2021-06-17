Mentally ill minor girl sexually assaulted in Vetapalem

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Four persons allegedly sexually assaulted a mentally challenged minor girl by barging into her house in the absence of her parents, at Vetapalem on Wednesday.According to Chirala DSP P Srikanth, the accused took advantage of the absence of the victim’s parents. The accused were identified as Nagaraju, Lakshmaiah, Anil and Srinu, all belonging to Radhakrishnapuram Colony near Vetapalem Railway Station.

The police said Nagaraju and Lakshmaiah first entered the house and sexually assaulted the minor girl, while the two others kept guard outside. Later, they also sexually assaulted the girl and left the place.Later, the girl came out of the house and informed about the incident to the people in the neighbourhood, who alerted her parents. The victim’s parents filed a complaint with the Vetapalem police who formed special teams to nab the four accused, who are at large.“We will take action against those involved in the incident. Our teams have already launched a search to nab the accused and they would be caught at the earliest,’’ Srikanth said.