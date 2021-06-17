Revised property tax is unjustified, says APUCF

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Opposing revised taxation, Andhra Pradesh Urban Citizens Forum (APUCF) has staged a two-day protest on Wednesday by submitting representations at ward secretariats and circulating pamphlets at residential areas of the city.Speaking on the occasion, forum convener Ch Babu Rao has demanded that the State government withdraw the unjustified decision to hike property tax.

He pointed out that property tax has been raised in an undemocratic manner without taking public opinion. He said that the central and State governments will witness public outrage if they do not withdraw the revised taxation.

Rao also blamed the central government for mounting pressure on the state governments in the name of urban reforms and property value-based tax. He demanded that GOs 196,197 and 198 be withdrawn and notifications issued by commissioners on tax hikes without cause with elected councils.