Sword-wielding YSRCP local  youth cause panic in Kakinada

KAKINADA : A few YSR Congress Party local leaders created panic by holding swords and shouting near the Mummidivaram police station Tuesday midnight. According to Sub Inspector K Suresh Babu, former councillor’s son Yallamilli Durga Prasad celebrated his birthday on Tuesday night. After the party, they went around with swords. Later the video was sent to their friends, after that the matter became a controversy. Police have identified seven persons with swords. Case will be registered, SI said.

According to sources, since the municipal elections there have been some conflicts between YSRCP and TDP. The former councillor’s son has been managing the local youth and it was a show of strength. They have behaved in a vulgar way, said Opposition party leaders. The local people and the Opposition leaders have raised complain against the issue.

BIRTHDAY BASH OF LEADER’S SON

On Tuesday night, Durga Prasad gave a party to his friends near the Mummidivaram police station. Around seven youth holding swords went around the area shouting loudly at midnight. Local people who heard the noise started panicking. The youth also took selfies with their mobiles and sent them to their friends, which was circulated on social media platforms and became viral.

