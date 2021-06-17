STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Viskhapatnam eyes software city tag with STPI's Centre of Excellence 

The Centre of Excellence will change the whole gamut of Visakhapatnam as young talent will be developed and start ups will get a big push.

Published: 17th June 2021 09:40 AM

Aerial view of Visakhapatnam. (File photo| EPS)

By G Janardhana Rao
VISAKHAPATNAM: Viskhapatnam, which has achieved the distinction of providing employment to a large number of youth under the India BPO Promotion Scheme (IBPS), is all set to become the software product development city after the launching of Centre of Excellence on industry 4.0 by Software Technology Park of India (STPI).

The CoE will change the whole gamut of Visakhapatnam as young talent will be developed and start ups will get a big push.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, joint director of STPI MP Dubey said the CoE will have a perfect ecosystem including state-of-the-art lab to nurture innovation in industry 4.0. The lab will have all technologies that are required for industry 4.0. A lot of innovation is required to strengthen the Indian manufacturing potential, he noted. 

"The CoE will be useful for the large and medium industries which are using emerging technologies such as 3-D printing, simulation,  AI and machine learning for value addition. STPI will encourage start-ups to develop globally competitive products. The CoE is first of its kind in the country and will be set up inside the RINL, corporate entity of Vizag steel plant," he  informed. 

"We began the process for CoE before the first wave of the COVID pandemic and completed all formalities for launching the CoE. The centre will be developed in phases after getting the approval of the ministry, which is expected soon," Dubey said.

"All arrangements  have been made and after getting the nod, we will start boarding new companies under start-up cohorts programme. Every year we are planning to have 100 start-ups. There will be both academic and industry partners to nurture innovation," he said.

It will give a big push to the economic development of the region. The CoE will create a lot of employment opportunities for young technological masses and many ITR companies will come to the City of Destiny. Vizag  has already proven that it is one of the top BPO centres as Conduent, WNS have come and now they want to go for product development by creating a required ecosystem.

Vizag will be converted from the BPO level to product city. More technology-related implementation is the need of the hour in industries such as steel to bring down the production cost to compete in the global market, he said.The CoE is likely to function very soon. The government will take a decision soon. 

Start up revolution 

  • Visakhapatnam will soon be a happening city in the country with the location of a unique Centre of Excellence 

  • CoE is first of its kind in the country and will be set up inside the RINL, corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

  • CoE will have a perfect ecosystem including a state-of-the-art lab to nurture innovation in industry 4.0

  • The lab will have all technologies that are required to strengthen manufacturing potential

  • It will be developed in phases after getting the approval of the ministry, which is expected soon

  • Every year we are planning to have 100 start-ups, says STPI joint director MP Dubey

