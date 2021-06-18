CM likely to launch Jindal waste-to-energy plant

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Waste from GMC, VMC and nine municipalities such as Mangalagiri, Tadepalli, Tenali, Chilakaluripet, Sattenapalli, Narsaraopet and Piduguralla will be recycled and utilised for power generation at Jindal Urban Waste Management (Waste-to-Power) Plant in Guntur.

The plant is likely to be inaugurated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as part of Clean Andhra Pradesh initiative to be launched next month, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana announced. He visited the plant on Thursday and inquired about the plant’s development.

He instructed the municipal officials to make sure that the garbage collected is properly segregated. The State government will purchase the electricity produced for Rs 6.12 paise, Botcha said.Another similar waste-to-energy plant will be set up in Vishakapatnam soon, the minister said.In 2016, the former TDP government had signed an MoU with the Jindal Group to set up a waste management plant in Guntur. Though the construction was supposed to be completed within 18 months, the works were delayed.

Project president MM Chari said that last year, the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) officials gave pace to the works and completed the construction of the plant and set up the machinery. The plant will be ready in 20 days once “we get the water and electricity supply”.

He also said that the plant is based on Patented Reversal Acting Reciprocating Grate Technology. This technology has been adopted in more than 500 waste-to-energy plants worldwide, he added. The pecially designed grate allows full combustion of MSW with maximum heat recovery and the process is fully automated with minimal manual operations and is cost-effective, Chari said.

The plant has an operational capacity of 1,200 tonne per day with a design capacity of 1,600 TPD and can produce 15 MW of electricity. The waste includes 320 TPD from GMC, 525 TPD from VMC and the remaining 355 TPD from nine ULBs.