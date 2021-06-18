STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Confusion over conduct of SSC exams continues

The Supreme Court, which heard a plea by a petitioner seeking cancellation of State Board exams, issued notices to AP and three other States, which have not cancelled their board examinations.

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Confusion over the conduct of SSC and Intermediate examinations continues as the State government did not take a call on the matter at a review meet on the National Education Policy (NEP) and ‘Naadu-Nedu’ held by  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday. 

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has served notices on Andhra Pradesh and three other States, which have not cancelled Intermediate examinations in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. A decision on the conduct of SSC and Intermediate exams was expected at the Chief Minister’s review meeting.

Commissioner of School Education V Chinna Veerabhadrudu on Wednesday said a schedule to conduct the SSC exams from July 26 to August 2 was prepared and it would be put before the Chief Minister at the review meet for his approval.

After the review meet, Education Minister A Suresh told the media that the conduct of SSC and Intermediate exams was not discussed. He said the government would take a call on conducting the SSC exams at the right time keeping in view the future of students.

On the Supreme Court notice, Suresh stated that he could comment on the matter only after receiving the copy. Commenting on the dillydallying over conduct of exams, Municipal Teachers Federation (MTF) president S Ramakrishna said students are facing a lot of pressure for the past two months due to lack of clarity on the matter.

“The State government should look into the suggestion made by teachers’ unions and opposition parties to cancel the exams in view of the pandemic. Instead of making students feel the mental pressure, the government should cancel the exams and p r o m o t e them based on the marks secured in internal exams,” he said.

If the government goes ahead with its decision to conduct the exams, over 50 per cent of students may fail due to lack of concentration on their studies during the pandemic, he opined. Andhra Pradesh Patasalala Parents Association president (APPPA) P Chandram said students are in a state of panic and not in a position to appear for the SSC and Intermediate examinations now.

“Students could not concentrate on their studies this academic year due to the second wave of Covid. Hence, the government should cancel the exams immediately keeping in view the future of students,’’ he said.

