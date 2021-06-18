Telangana seeks to replicate Andhra Pradesh’s Nadu-Nedu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Telangana State government has embarked on a school infrastructure development programme similar to that of Andhra Pradesh State government’s flagship programme Nadu-Nedu.

To execute the project, the Telangana government would be utilising the AP government’s “Nadu-Nedu” software for developing the infrastructure.

Telangana government has proposed to spend Rs 2,000 crore this year and another Rs 2,000 crore in the next fiscal for developing the infrastructure of schools, in what is seen as a replica of the Nadu-Nedu scheme of AP. Secretary (education) Sandeep Kumar Sultania, in communication to Andhra Pradesh State Principal Secretary (education) B Rajasekhar, sought Rs no objection’ from the latter to use the software developed by the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for Nadu-Nedu.

"It is learnt that government of Andhra Pradesh in the department of education has developed an end-to-end software through TCS, for its School Infrastructure Development Project, Nadu-Nedu. Government of Telangana has also embarked on a School Infrastructure Development project, for which the software would be very useful in the course of implementation,” Sandeep Kumar Sultania said in his letter.

Sultania said when the Telangana State got in touch with TCS for the software, the latter requested them for a formal ‘No Objection’ from AP government since the software was originally developed for the use of AP and asked his counterpart to give ‘No Objection’ for utilising the software. The AP government has responded positively to Telangana’s request, the AP Chief Minister’s Office said. Appraised about the Telangana government reaching out to the AP Education department for the software, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “If this (software) is for the benefit of our Telugu people, we should provide them with the support they need.’’