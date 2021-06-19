STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh: Killed in encounter, bodies of two Maoists handed over to relatives

The Maoists were killed in Wednesday's encounter in Teegalametta forest under Mampa police station in Koyyuru mandal of Visakhapatnam district.

Maoists

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Amidst tight security, Narsipatnam area hospital doctors conducted the postmortem of Maoists, who were killed in Wednesday's encounter in Teegalametta forest under Mampa police station in Koyyuru mandal of Visakhapatnam district.

The bodies were brought to the area hospital on Thursday evening. A 14 km inaccessible route caused the delay.

Doctors completed postmortem of four Maoists by late evening on Friday. After conducting panchanama, the police handed over the body of DCM Ashok alias Sand Gangayya to his relatives. The body has been shifted to Telangana in an ambulance.

The body of another Maoist Lalitha from GK Veedhi mandal in Vizag was also handed over to her relatives. Meanwhile, doctors were contemplating completing the postmortem of two Maoists by late ni ght o r by Saturday morning.

There were no claimants for the body of Anju, who hailed from Chhattisgarh. Police cordoned off the area hospital where the autopsy was conducted. While no one was allowed to go close to the area, the kin of Maoists were not allowed to talk to the media.

The death of six Maoists is seen as a big blow to the banned outfit in the AOB area in Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts. The security forces continued their search operations to apprehend the Maoists who fled during the encounter.

Suspecting the presence of top Maoist leaders in the AOB region, police have stepped up combing operations. Following the encounter, the police have also beefed up security for the MPs and MLAs residing in the Agency areas of the district.

Maoists condemn encounter

Maoists have condemned the encounter. In a statement issued on Friday, Maoist east division secretary Ganesh informed that six Maoists died in an armed raid by Greyhound police near Teegalametta in Koyyuru mandal.

He blamed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and DGP Gautam Sawang for the encounter. He said the Chief Minister was acting as per the dictates of the Modi government for his own interests and to protect himself from court cases. He added that the Jagan government was supporting all anti-people policies of the Centre.

here were attempts to hand over forest lands in Vizag and East Godavari districts to corporate houses for mining Bauxite. He alleged that police were trying to bring coffee plantations of tribal people under government control.

He said their armed struggle against capitalists and the capitalist government will continue. He appealed to the people to join their struggle to achieve the ideals of the slain cadre.

