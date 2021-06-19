'Fake calendar': TDP general-secretary Nara Lokesh slams Andhra Pradesh government's claims on jobs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Describing the job calendar released by the YSRC government as a 'fake calendar' aimed at misleading and betraying the young aspirants without taking any worthy steps for their future careers, TDP general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh sought to know how Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy could show the APSRTC employees and volunteers in the list of jobs created by his government.

The 54,000 RTC employees' jobs were not newly created but they came into the government’s list as part of the RTC merger. The CM's job calendar was full of false figures, duplicate claims and empty promises, he alleged.

In a statement issued on Friday, the TDP leader said that after promising to give lakhs of jobs and release the job calendar every January 1, Jagan Mohan Reddy took more than two years to release the first job calendar.Taking a dig at the government claim of creating 2.3 lakh jobs, the TDP leader said that only a few hundreds were government jobs while the majority were outsourcing and contract jobs given to YSRC activists.