STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

'Fake calendar': TDP general-secretary Nara Lokesh slams Andhra Pradesh government's claims on jobs

The 54,000 RTC employees’ jobs were not newly created but they came into the government’s list as part of the RTC merger.

Published: 19th June 2021 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Describing the job calendar released by the YSRC government as a 'fake calendar' aimed at misleading and betraying the young aspirants without taking any worthy steps for their future careers, TDP general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh sought to know how Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy could show the APSRTC employees and volunteers in the list of jobs created by his government.

The 54,000 RTC employees' jobs were not newly created but they came into the government’s list as part of the RTC merger. The CM's job calendar was full of false figures, duplicate claims and empty promises, he alleged.

 In a statement issued on Friday, the TDP leader said that after promising to give lakhs of jobs and release the job calendar every January 1, Jagan Mohan Reddy took more than two years to release the first job calendar.Taking a dig at the government claim of creating 2.3 lakh jobs, the TDP leader said that only a few hundreds were government jobs while the majority were outsourcing and contract jobs given to YSRC activists.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nara Lokesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Fake calendar Andhra Pradesh government TDP
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp