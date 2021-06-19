STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IMA stages protests across Andhra Pradesh, seeks withdrawal of cases against doctors 

Wearing black dresses and sporting black badges, the doctors and other health staff staged protests and raised slogans.

Published: 19th June 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

IMA members staged a protest on violence against them on National protest day in Tirupati

IMA members staged a protest on violence against them on National protest day in Tirupati. (Photo| Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Members of Indian Medical Association (IMA) staged token demonstrations at hospitals across the state protesting the attacks on doctors. They also put forth certain demands to the state government.Wearing black dresses and sporting black badges, the doctors and other health staff staged protests and raised slogans. At some places, they even submitted memorandums to the local MLAs. 

According to IMA-State president elect Dr C Srinivasa Raju, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health, responding to the IMA protests, wrote to the state governments asking them to take measures to protect doctors and prevent attacks against them. 

He said that in the memorandums submitted to the government officials and representatives in Andhra Pradesh on Friday, the  main demands included withdrawal of GO 57 regarding oxygen plants and concentrators as it was not viable due to cost factor and space constraint, withdrawal of cases registered against doctors and hospitals regarding COVID irregularities, criminal cases against those who physically attacked doctors and ransacked hospitals, enhancement of COVID-19 treatment charges by 300 per cent, and exemption from property taxes. 

