Prakasam district police nominated for SKOCH Award

ONGOLE: The Prakasam Police has again got a chance to win the prestigious national SKOCH award as its five innovative and ambitious projects have been selected for the SKOCH Award nominations recently.

In this connection, Prakasam Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddhartha Kaushal delivered a presentation on the five projects selected for the SKOCH Award nominations through video-conference on Friday.

The SKOCH Award, one of the most prestigious awards in the country, is given in recognition of those who have excelled in various fields and their services. Thousands of Projects in various fields in the country will be selected for nomination first and then some of them will be shortlisted for the award.

The SKOCH Award nomination process began in May this year. The Prakasam SP has submitted five ambitious projects - Police Covid-19 Care Centre, Digital Health Management System, Election Management, Digital District Police Disaster Management Plan and Integrated Command Control Centre - for nominations on May 26.

The jury members of the SKOCH Award examined these projects and selected the projects for the nomination process on June 14. As part of this, the SP gave an elaborate presentation to the SKOCH jury members on these projects through video-conference on Friday.

Police COVID-19 Care Centre

In view of the Covid-19 second wave, the Police Welfare Covid-19 Care Centre, set up at the District Police Training Centre, Ongole, has been designed with the aim of welfare of police personnel, police families, officers and staff of all police wings. The CCC has been set up to boost morale among police personnel and protect police families.

Digital Health Management System

The SP monitors the health status of the staff by taking their daily health reports from the police officers with details such as SPo2, BP, body temperature, cold, cough, and other details during the virus. As a result, 3,460 police personnel and their family members have been rescued so far from Covid-19 through systematic health indicators and warnings.

Election Management

The Gram Panchayat and MPTC / ZPTC election management plan in Prakasam district has been set up in a phased manner and police personnel, officers and para-police were deployed at the polling stations to ensure that no untoward incidents took place and to enable the voters to exercise their right to vote freely in the elections.

The SP said the Prakasam police had displayed their humanity and service to the elderly, the disabled and the sick who came to vote, while performing their election duties efficiently on the other hand.

Digital District Police Disaster Management Plan

The police have played an instrumental role by ensuring that they are on high alert in the event of natural calamities such as cyclones among others by carrying out security duties to prevent any loss of life and rescuing those trapped in rivers and streams, removing obstacles on roads from time to time and conducting rehabilitation programmes.

Integrated Command Control Centre

The centre has been set up to provide centralised services to the public and to provide various innovative multi-technological solutions. The centre was set up to provide quick response, justice and relief to the people of the district 24x7 with the help of cutting-edge technology to respond to the public grievances and provide them with assistance as per the law.