Test positivity rate falls below 6 per cent in Andhra Pradesh as 6,341 new cases of COVID reported

Among the 13 districts, only East Godavari reported more than a thousand cases with the district recording 1,247 fresh infections followed by Chittoor with 919 cases. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state's test positivity rate further declined to 5.9 per cent on Friday, according to government data.As per the latest media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, in 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday as 6,341 new infections emerged out of 1,07,764 sample tests.

So far, the state has tested a total of 2,09,46,911 samples. With addition of the new cases, the state’s tally went up to 18,39,243. Among the 13 districts, only East Godavari reported more than a thousand cases. The district recorded 1,247 fresh infections followed by Chittoor with 919 cases. 

The remaining 10 districts saw less than 500 cases each with Vizianagaram reporting the lowest growth (191).The number of active cases also came down to 67,629--East Godavari has the most active cases (14,542) in the state while Anantapur has the  lowest (1,528).

Among the 57 fatalities reported in the 24 hours, 12 deaths occured in Chittoor district. Guntur district reported eight deaths, followed by six in East Godavari, five each in Krishna, Prakasam, and Srikakulam, three each in Anantapur, Nellore, Visakhapatnam, and West Godavari, and  two each in Kurnool and Vizianagaram. The state’s toll now stands at 12,224.

