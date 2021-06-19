YSR Congress MP Vijayasai Reddy accuses TDP's Ashok Gajapati Raju of grabbing acres of land

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSR Congress MP Vijayasai Reddy on Friday launched a scathing attack on former union minister Ashok Gajapati Raju, who was reinstated as the chairman of the Mansas Trust by the High Court recently.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Vijayasai said Ashok grabbed several hundreds of acres of land and an enquiry was going on into the irregularities committed by him. "A forgery case is pending against Ashok. He will have to go to jail one day," the MP said.

Though TDP leaders were securing temporary stay on land encroachment cases, they cannot escape from punishment, he said and added that they will not spare anyone who encroaches the government lands.

He said the State government will go for appeal on the judgment given by the High Court single judge bench on MANSAS Trust. "As per supreme court order, there should not be any gender bias, but in MANSAS there is a regulation that only male members should head the trust. The government will follow the guidelines laid down by the Endowments department and will honour women," he said.

Vijayasai earlier distributed Anandayya’s concoction to frontline Covid warriors at the party office. Speaking on the occasion, he said they would distribute the "medicine" to all frontline Covid warriors.