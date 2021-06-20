STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
50,000 agri pump sets to be solarised under PMKUSUM

Allocation equivalent to 240 MW; number likely to be increased 

​The allocation has been made as a part of component C of the PM KUSUM scheme, which envisages solarisation of 10 lakh grid-connected agriculture pumps across the state.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State government is taking steps for solarisation of at least 50,000 grid-connected agriculture pumps that have been allotted to AP under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM KUSUM) scheme, which is aimed at providing energy security for farmers and is also a part of the initiative of moving the towards clean energy.  

The allocation would be equivalent to a cumulative capacity of about 240 mega watts (MW), according to officials, and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) would provide central financial assistance of about 30 per cent per MW.

The allocation has been made as a part of component C of the PM KUSUM scheme, which envisages solarisation of 10 lakh grid-connected agriculture pumps across the state.

As per PM KUSUM’s guidelines, while MNRE provides 30 per cent assistance, the State has to provide 30 per cent and the remaining has to be borne by the farmer. The farmer will be able to use the generated solar power to meet the irrigation needs and the excess solar power, if any, will be sold to Discoms at the price fixed by the State Electricity Regulatory Commission. 

Vice-chairman and managing director of the New and Renewable Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) Ltd S Ramana Reddy said that the officials would now begin the process of implementation of the project such as identification of connections at feeder-level for solarisation, capacity estimation and necessary land for the same. 

One of the conditions for the implementation of the scheme is that only domestically manufactured PV modules should be used. The State is also learnt to have sought certain modifications in the guidelines. 
“The guidelines say integration should be done at 11 kV level, but we proposed for integration at higher levels such as 132 kV and 220 kV. Once there is clarity on it, we will work out the finer details for implementation and go for tenders,” NREDCAP’s VC and MD Ramana Reddy explained.

For the record, there are over 6,663 agriculture feeders and over 18 lakh connections in the state. While 50,000 pumps have been allocated for the state, the state officials said that the number could increase further.

Clean energy plans 

  • PM KUSUM envisages solarisation of 10 lakh grid connected agri pumps in State 

  • MNRE provides 30% assistance, the state 30% and remaining has to be borne by the farmer

  • 6,663 agriculture feeders and over 18 lakh connections in the state

