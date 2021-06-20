STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
APSRTC to resume online services

Published: 20th June 2021 07:43 AM

APSRTC buses parked at PNBS in Vijayawada (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

APSRTC buses parked at PNBS in Vijayawada (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the state government further relaxing curfew restrictions, Andhra Pradesh State Road Corporation APSRTC will be relaunching its online reservation facility from Sunday as it aims to resume operations of around 3,000 more services. Passengers can book their tickets in advance by visiting https://www.apsrtconline.in.

Executive director (operations) KS Brahmananda Reddy on Saturday said the RTC has decided to resume bus services to longer destinations--from  Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Kurnool and Anantapur—within the state from Monday as the curfew hours have been relaxed till 6 pm.  “At present, 4,000 buses are under operation and cover a total distance of 8.5 lakh km per day. With the new restrictions coming into effect from Monday, we are planning to enhance the services to 7,000 and cover 15 lakh km.” 

On the resumption of inter-state services, Reddy maintained that a majority of the buses are being operated to Hyderabad from Vijayawada, Guntur, Kurnool, Nellore and Visakhapatnam. “Though Telangana has given complete relaxations, there is no mention of the resumption of inter-state services in the new rules. We will take a call on the matter soon after discussions with our counterparts in Telangana.” 

