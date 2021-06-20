STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian Navy’s Sahyadri given ‘best ship’ title at Fleet Awards

Fleet Awards Function 2021 was held on Saturday to mark the culmination of the Operational Cycle of the Eastern Fleet and to recognise accomplishments of the ‘Sword Arm’ of the ENC.

Published: 20th June 2021 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (A ship belonging to the Indian Navy. File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: While INS Sahyadri has been adjudged the best ship of the Eastern Fleet among capital ships, INS Kamorta has received the title of the most spirited ship. INS Kiltan and INS Khukri won the best corvette trophy amongst corvettes and similar classes of ships.

Fleet Awards Function 2021 was held on Saturday to mark the culmination of the Operational Cycle of the Eastern Fleet and to recognise accomplishments of the ‘Sword Arm’ of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC). Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief ENC Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh was the chief guest at the event. Rear Admiral Tarun Sobti, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, hosted the programme.

