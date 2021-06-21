11 firms ready to supply e-vehicles for Andhra Pradesh government staff

Jayanth P By

VIJAYAWADA: The expression of interest (EoI) invited by the New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) Ltd for the proposal to supply one lakh electric two-wheelers for government employees received good response with 11 companies evincing keenness to partner with the state government. The proposal has been forwarded to the Chief Minister’s Office for approval and it will be materialised once a decision is made.

The NREDCAP has formulated a new plan to encourage the usage of electric vehicles as a part of its e-mobility plan. As a first step, the corporation proposed supply of one lakh e-vehicles for interested government employees (voluntary basis) across the state and floated the EOI from original equipment manufacturers and dealers.

According to vice-chairman and managing director of the corporation, S Ramana Reddy, the file pertaining to the initiative was sent for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s approval about two weeks ago. If approved, the initiative may be launched in a month or two.

While there will not be any assistance from the state government, NREDCAP will act as a facilitator between the suppliers and the employees, who would want to purchase the electric two-wheelers, for smooth purchase with flexible payment options. For the convenience of the employees, the vehicles, which would have 40 km to 100 km range per charge, could be purchased in 36 to 60 EMIs.

There will be various categories of vehicles based on speed — between 25 kmph to 45 kmph. The pricing of the vehicle is likely to be based on the category picked by an employee. The suppliers will also extend service and other facilities for three years.

As a part of e-mobility plan of the government, the NREDCAP has aimed to phase out all internal combustion engine vehicles in major cities like Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati by 2024, and in all cities in the State by 2030.

