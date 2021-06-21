222 fish vending units to come up in Prakasam

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The district administration is planning to start aqua product marketing hubs across Prakasam in order to enhance the per capita consumption of fish, prawns and affiliated products, as per the State government’s directives.

The government’s plan is to make available fish, prawns, crabs and other affiliated fisheries products across the district available in aqua hubs, fish kiosks, live fish vending units, fish vending cum food carts, fish food e-rickshaws, and mini retail outlets to consumers.

In this regard, the District Fisheries department is planning to set up 222 units in two phases at an estimated cost of Rs 18.19 crore. The government has already sanctioned one aqua hub in Ongole in the first phase. Also two live fish vending units, one value added unit, four retail kiosks and 100 mini retail outlets will be set up in the first phase at a cost of Rs 3.75 crore. The remaining Rs 14.44 crore would be spent in the second phase.

“The objective is also to facilitate more infrastructural marketing facilities for various fisheries products and also increase per capita consumption of fisheries products. Accordingly we are going to implement the same plan in the district. Those interested in setting up aqua hubs, mini retail outlets among others should rush their applications on or before this month-end,” Joint director, Fisheries, A Chandrasekhar Reddy told TNIE on Sunday. For detailed information, once may contact telephone number 94408-14738.