STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

222 fish vending units to come up in Prakasam

Objective is to provide marketing facilities for fisheries products 

Published: 21st June 2021 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The district administration is planning to start aqua product marketing hubs across Prakasam in order to enhance the per capita consumption of fish, prawns and affiliated products, as per the State government’s directives.

The government’s plan is to make available fish, prawns, crabs and other affiliated fisheries products across the district available in aqua hubs, fish kiosks, live fish vending units, fish vending cum food carts, fish food e-rickshaws, and mini retail outlets to consumers. 

In this regard, the District Fisheries department is planning to set up 222 units in two phases at an estimated cost of Rs 18.19 crore.  The government has already sanctioned one aqua hub in Ongole in the first phase. Also two live fish vending units, one value added unit, four retail kiosks and 100 mini retail outlets will be set up in the first phase at a cost of Rs 3.75 crore. The remaining Rs 14.44 crore would be spent in the second phase. 

“The objective is also to facilitate more infrastructural marketing facilities for various fisheries products and also increase per capita consumption of fisheries products. Accordingly we are going to implement the same plan in the district. Those interested in setting up aqua hubs, mini retail outlets among others should rush their applications on or before this month-end,” Joint director, Fisheries, A Chandrasekhar Reddy told TNIE on Sunday. For detailed information, once may contact telephone number 94408-14738. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prakasam
India Matters
By end of this week, another study by IIT Kanpur on third wave is expected to come. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid third wave peak expected around September-October: Study
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
769 children test Covid positive in Mysuru in last 10 days
Why Pfizer may be insisting on indemnity
Vaccination nod for pregnant women on the cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet French musician who composes music with his eyes
Covid test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)
With 56,000 cases, India records lowest covid count in 88 days
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp