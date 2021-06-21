STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh: RTA to resume driving license tests, LLR issuance from July 1

The issuance of LLRs and conduct of DL tests were stopped in the State as partial curfew was imposed by the government to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Published: 21st June 2021 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Driving license test

Representational image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Transport Department will resume issuance of Learner’s Licences (LLRs) and conduct of Driving Licence (DL) tests from July 1. The issuance of LLRs and conduct of DL tests were stopped in the State as partial curfew was imposed by the government to contain the spread of Covid-19. With the government extending curfew relaxation hours further, the RTA has decided to resume its activities in a full-fledged manner, strictly adhering to Covid-19 protocol.

Candidates who obtained slots for May and June, can change them to a convenient date on or after July 1 at the AP RTA Citizen Portal (aprtacitizen.epragathi.org). Candidates can also directly approach Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs) at the RTA offices for changing their time slots on or after July 1.The validity of LLRs issued by the RTA will be extended by two months to enable candidates to book slots for DL tests.  
“Initially, the RTA will conduct DL tests for the backlog slots and later fresh applicants will be accepted,” Krishna District Deputy Transport Commissioner M Purendra said.

In Krishna district, the issuance and renewal of licences will be resumed in the RTO offices in Vijayawada, Gudivada, Nandigama, Machilipatnam, Nuzvid, Vuyyuru and Jaggaiahpet. For further details, candidates can contact RTOs over phone, the Deputy Transport Commissioner added.

Contact RTOs

Vijayawada- 9154294214
Gudivada - 9154294476
Nandigama - 9550911139
Nuzvid - 9948287226
Machilipatnam - 9154294479
Vuyyuru - 9154294483
Jaggaiahpet - 91542947011

Comments

